Vyron Corp.

Waukesha | Founded: 1955

Industry: Manufacturer’s representative

Employees: 53 (32 in southeastern Wisconsin)

Vyron is an HVAC manufacturer’s representative, serving the needs of facility owners, mechanical contractors and mechanical engineers in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Roberta Brehm, president: “Vyron isn’t just an HVAC equipment company. We provide full energy system solutions to our clients. We partner with local mechanical contractors and engineers to optimize the system’s design to meet the needs of building owners. This value-added service is what creates long-lasting, trusting relationships with our mechanical partners and gives us an edge in the market.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Our people are the key to our success. Our team has a deep pride in the work they do and a passion for the customers they serve. In a market where finding new team members is difficult, our ability to meet the needs of our customers and expand into new markets presents a serious challenge. We have been lucky that our incredible culture has attracted the best of the best and we have been able to fill our current employment needs. However, the search for this talent becomes more and more difficult each day.”