Local hotel investorhas acquired the SpringHill Suites hotel in Wauwatosa for $17.1 million, according to state property records.

Patel, who owns and operates multiple hotel properties across southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois, purchased the 119-room hotel from an affiliate of Milwaukee-based HKS Holdings. HKS developed the property in 2019.

The hotel is located at 10411 Watertown Plank Road within the Milwaukee County Research Park. The sale price equates to roughly $143,700 per room.

According to Milwaukee County records, the property has an assessed value of $11.3 million and a fair market value of $16.5 million.