President of New Berlin-based Wenthe-Davidson adds CEO title

New Berlin-based metal fabricator Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co.
announced that president Rob Ewing
has also been named chief executive officer of the company.
Ewing has served as the company’s president since last year
.
Ewing succeeds Fred Anderson
as CEO. Anderson retired on June 30 after a 48-year career at Wenthe-Davidson, but remains chairman of the board for the company.
“In all the years that we have been around, I am honored to be the fourth CEO,” said Ewing. “We will be driving change with technology while building on our roots and great culture."
Ewing joined Wenthe-Davidson in 2021. He previously served as director of manufacturing operations and vice president of operations. He has more than 30 years of manufacturing sector experience.
In addition to his promotion to CEO, Ewing will also serve on Wenthe-Davidson’s board of directors.