Brookfield | Founded: 1977 Industry: Office equipment

James Imaging Systems provides document imaging and printing solutions to commercial clients.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Lola Tegeder, chief executive officer and Thomas Tegeder, president: “Acquisitions are on top of the list, along with us expanding into document workflow solutions.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Other than supply chain disruption, the biggest obstacle is the trending decline of printed materials.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“We are growing our managed print services and software solutions divisions. We will also continue to grow our electronic document storage business.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“The most opportunity for growth will be in two parts. First, we will continue to grow our market share in the Fox River Valley and the Madison markets. And second, we will continue to concentrate on complete client satisfaction.”