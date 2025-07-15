Marcus Corp. taking over operations at Vault, River Center Market

The hospitality arm of Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp.
is taking over operations at several restaurants inside the Associated Bank River Center building in downtown Milwaukee, including the terrace bar Vault
and the River Center Market
, which is home to Toro Tacos & Bowls
, On Rye Deli
and Knockbox Coffee
.
The restaurants on the first and second floors of the building will be managed by Marcus’ Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel
, which will become the exclusive food and beverage operator for the restaurants in September, according to a statement from the company.
“Operations are expected to continue much as they are today, backed by Saint Kate’s proven track record in providing unique culinary experiences and exceptional service,” the statement said.
Marcus submitted occupancy permits to the city of Milwaukee on Friday.
The restaurants are currently operated by 41Fork Hospitality,
the parent company of Noble Catering & Events
.
