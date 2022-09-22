American Construction Services Inc.

West Bend | Founded: 1980 Industry: Commercial Construction | Employees: 24 American Construction Services specializes in commercial construction in the hospitality, retail, industrial and medical fields. What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued…

West Bend | Founded: 1980 Industry: Commercial Construction | Employees: 24

American Construction Services specializes in commercial construction in the hospitality, retail, industrial and medical fields.

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

Kraig Sadownikow, president and chief executive officer: “As attractive as our pay and benefits are for attracting talent, we have noticed a decline in the number of applications that flow in when we have a new position to fill. With our company growing, it is very important that we are able to attract and hire top talent so that our success continues to grow as our company grows. We have turned to many outlets for finding talent to fill our open positions and find that it takes just a little longer than it used to, to find several qualified applicants to choose from for an open position. We maintain our company’s culture by only choosing the best of the best to join the American Construction team.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“We are actively increasing our number of customer-facing personnel. We recognize, in a world of texts, emails, Facebook and the rest, that nothing beats a face-to-face conversation. Overcoming obstacles is more effective in person and celebrating victories is way, way more fun.”