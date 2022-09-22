Communications, Cabling & Networking – CC&N

Brookfield | Founded: 1985 | Industry: Technology

Employees: 175 | Sales: $36.5 million (2022 projected)

CC&N provides installation and service of structured cabling, fiber and wireless network solutions. The company is 100% employee owned.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Brian Adams, vice president of solution design and project management; Rob Freiboth, VP of technical field resources; Dan Witkofski, VP of operations; and Gary Wood, director of radio frequency technology: “Technology advancements, such as 5G, continue to drive infrastructure and connectivity innovation. Increasing in-building public safety and first responder communications requirements have also contributed to CC&N’s sustained growth.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Talent. We are fortunate to employ an extremely talented team of professionals committed to delivering best-in-class, quality solutions to our customers. Our growth will be paced by our ability to attract and retain new employee owners committed to the success of CC&N and our ESOP.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Our purpose is to ‘connect the unimaginable.’ Technological innovation continues to accelerate. As such, we will strive to adapt our solutions capabilities in lockstep with infrastructure, connectivity and communications developments across key industry sectors offering sustainable growth.”