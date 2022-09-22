Wolter Inc.

Brookfield | Founded: 1962

Industry: Industrial equipment

Wolter describes itself as an “operational productivity toolbox,” with services including new and used material handling equipment, service and training to automation and robotics, overhead cranes and hoists, power systems, railcar movers, office and industrial storage solutions, complete engineered systems and more.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Jerry Weidmann, president: “Our strategic plan included an annual growth plan of 10%. This included a territory expansion plan that took us from a two-state territory to a seven-state territory and included six acquisitions within the last three years.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“The pandemic had a significant impact on our 2020 revenues. We were able, with the PPP funds and cost controls, to weather the pandemic and retain over 90% of our staff. We took actions, including remote work and health precautions in alignment with CDC guidelines to assure the health of our staff through the pandemic.”