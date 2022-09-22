Milwaukee | Founded: 1986 Industry: Consulting Lauber Business Partners Inc. provides professional consulting services to small and mid-sized companies, in the areas of human resources, finance and accounting, nonprofit management, recruiting, strategic planning, and leadership…

Lauber Business Partners Inc. provides professional consulting services to small and mid-sized companies, in the areas of human resources, finance and accounting, nonprofit management, recruiting, strategic planning, and leadership and team development.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Owners Mark Wiesman, chief executive officer, and Julie Tolan, executive vice president: “We have added great people to our team, launched new service lines, improved marketing and added business development capacity.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Attracting the right talent and expanding our geographic footprint.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We will be expanding and moving to new offices in Milwaukee and expanding elsewhere in the state.”