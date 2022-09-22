Milwaukee | Founded: 2014

Industry: Advertising

Employees: 20 | Sales: $5.2 million (2022 projected)

SRH provides full-service advertising services, including branding, strategy, creative and media.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Matt Sabljak, president and partner: “A virtuous cycle of finding and keeping great people on our team who find and keep great clients, who in turn help us find and keep more great people. That, and lots of luck.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“Oh yeah! We’re moving into a much larger office space on Second Street in Walker’s Point to suit our expanded team and post-pandemic working styles. We’re also ramping up our own marketing to let this cat out of the bag and help more marketing leaders shift perspectives and do work that deserves to get noticed.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Everywhere. We’ve only just begun. There’s enough opportunity within a few square blocks of downtown Milwaukee to satisfy our growth ambitions for a decade. And marketing leaders here are hungry for new, full-service agency options. It’s a good time to have youthful energy combined with veteran leaders.”