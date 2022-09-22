Brookfield | Founded: 2010 Industry: Construction Employees: 30 Abby Windows & Exteriors provides replacement windows, entry doors, storm doors, patio doors, siding, roofing, soffit/fascia, gutters, gutter protection and skylights. What factors have contributed the most…

Brookfield | Founded: 2010 Industry: Construction Employees: 30

Abby Windows & Exteriors provides replacement windows, entry doors, storm doors, patio doors, siding, roofing, soffit/fascia, gutters, gutter protection and skylights.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Abby Binder, president and chief executive officer: “It was largely COVID-19 that launched us into growth over the past few years and our immediate prioritization of hiring in order to facilitate that growth.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Finding the right people, coming up with creative new marketing strategies for the new market and doing all we can to keep up a level of demand while going through decreased market demand.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“The biggest changes we’re working on are adding a second location in the state and looking into all the ways we can streamline our process and run more efficiently.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Our culture is a constant pool of attitude checks, laughs and sweat. Everyone at Abby Windows & Exteriors works together to keep positivity, no baggage, and focused determination at the forefront of every day. We are a true team.”