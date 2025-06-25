Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Technology
The Howard Company makes digital menu boards for Shake Shack, among other national clients. The chain has not yet piloted voice AI in its drive-thrus.
The Howard Company makes digital menu boards for Shake Shack, among other national clients. The chain has not yet piloted voice AI in its drive-thrus. Credit: The Howard Company
Technology

Milwaukee companies use tech to elevate customer experience

Milwaukee companies use tech to elevate customer experience

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Learn more about:
Marcus Corp.Marcus TheatresMilwaukee BrewersThe Howard CompanyChad ParisRick SchlesingerSara Sina

As much as the term “customer experience” has become somewhat of a buzzword, it has also become a serious consideration for businesses across almost every sector in today’s post-pandemic world. Consumer behavior has shifted drastically over the past five years and continues to change based on a number of external factors, including economic uncertainty, climate

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.