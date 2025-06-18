Frustration with underperformance: Patience can be tough when employees struggle to meet expectations. An employee does not have to be perfect to be acknowledged or cared about.

In today’s evolving workplace, leaders must drive results while fostering innovation and engagement. One essential yet often overlooked skill is empathy. Empathy is not just a trait but a skill that can be developed. Leading with empathy builds trust between leaders and their employees. Empathy is the willingness to acknowledge another person’s feelings. It doesn’t mean agreeing or fixing problems – it means acknowledging experiences and circumstances and responding supportively. Many leaders struggle with empathy because they associate leadership with decisiveness and problem-solving. However, true leadership balances strength with understanding.Many leaders find it difficult to express empathy due to:Practicing empathy fosters engagement, accountability, and resilience. Here are real-world examples of empathy in action.A new hire was struggling in a fast-paced environment. Instead of focusing on performance gaps, the leader said: “I see you’re working hard to learn everything. How are you feeling about the training? Where can I support you?” This acknowledgment opened the door to a productive conversation, leading to additional training and improved performance.A reliable employee suddenly began missing deadlines. Rather than assuming disengagement, the leader initiated a check-in: “I’ve noticed you’ve been missing some deadlines, which isn’t like you. How are things going?” The employee shared personal struggles affecting their focus. The leader provided support and temporary workload adjustments, leading to regained motivation and productivity.A leader mediated between two employees at odds. Instead of enforcing a rigid solution, the leader provided each employee with the opportunity to answer empathy-driven questions: “What’s been frustrating for you in this situation?” “What changes will help you work together more effectively with ___________?” By fostering open dialogue, the leader helped the employees resolve tensions and improve collaboration.Leading with empathy is not just about kindness; it directly impacts business success. Studies show that empathetic leaders create environments in which employees feel valued and motivated. This leads to:Leaders can embed empathy into daily interactions through small but meaningful actions:The best leaders will recognize that leadership isn’t just about driving results – it’s about inspiring people to be their best. By developing empathy as a leadership skill, organizations can foster stronger teams, better decision-making and long-term success.