Cedarburg | Founded: 2017

Industry: Contract manufacturing and machine shop

Sales: $23.3 million (2022 projected)

PartsBadger is an online machine shop offering custom CNC parts for entrepreneurs, engineers, product designers, manufacturers and makers.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Roy Dietsch, chief executive officer: “PartsBadger has a culture of innovation, speed and responsiveness where everyone is encouraged to think outside the box and create opportunity. As a startup, PartsBadger is doing things we’ve never done before and, most of the time, it is a strategic advantage that allows us to create systems and processes that serve customers better and are more efficient than industry norms. At the root of this innovation is a creative and adaptable team that fundamentally believes in transforming manufacturing for the better.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Access to growth capital as a Midwest-based business. As a tech-manufacturing hybrid, PartsBadger is fortunate to be able to support triple-digit growth, but with that comes challenges as growth capital is scarce in the region and traditional banking institutions are not structured to accommodate business needs like PartsBadger needs.”