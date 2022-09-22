Elm Grove | Founded: 1959 Industry: IT/MSP & Enterprise Telecom Sales: $6.8 million (2022 projected) Krueger Communications Inc. provides voice, data, IT and video communication services for commercial customers throughout southeastern Wisconsin. What factors have…

Krueger Communications Inc. provides voice, data, IT and video communication services for commercial customers throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Allen Krueger Jr., president and senior systems architect: “Staying true to the mission, pivoting ahead of when others would make changes and never giving up on the path forward, even during the terribly complex times of COVID-19. We were there for clients, delivering product, handling emergencies and delivering the right solutions when they needed them most. Our constant investment in our clients through research and development and all the new changes of cybersecurity also have aided us in leading the pack in our market and region. We enjoy investing every day in new approaches, processes, tools and resources to further bolster what we deliver for our clients.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“The biggest obstacle is always going to be locating the right best-in-class team members, along with building further into our processes as we evolve. We are in a complex industry that has nearly infinite options, combinations and directions.”