Octane Coffee plans location in Hales Corners

Fully automated drive-thru coffee shop startup Octane Coffee is eyeing further expansion with plans for a area fourth location, this one in Hales Corners.

The kiosk would be located at 5552 S. 108th St., according to documents submitted to the village. The site is near a Festival Foods grocery store.

Octane Coffee’s automated systems can serve coffee, tea, smoothies and juice drinks to customers in under 30 seconds. When customers order and pay through the app, Octane’s “robotic server” GPS tracks a customer so that production coincides with their arrival.

Octane Coffee partners with Milwaukee-based Stone Creek Coffee for all of its coffee products, as well as Pilcrow Cold Brew and Healthy Roots Juices.

Founded by Adrian Deasy, Octane Coffee opened its first location in 2023 at W229 N1400 Westwood Drive in Pewaukee.

In addition to the company’s flagship Pewaukee location, Octane Coffee has unveiled plans for a kiosk along Layton Avenue near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and at 19555 W. Bluemound Road in the Town of Brookfield.