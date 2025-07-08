Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Octane Coffee plans location in Hales Corners

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
A submitted rendering of the proposed coffee kiosk in Hales Corners.
A submitted rendering of the proposed coffee kiosk in Hales Corners.
Learn more about:
Octane Coffee

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Fully automated drive-thru coffee shop startup Octane Coffee is eyeing further expansion with plans for a area fourth location, this one in Hales Corners.

The kiosk would be located at 5552 S. 108th St., according to documents submitted to the village. The site is near a Festival Foods grocery store.

Octane Coffee’s automated systems can serve coffee, tea, smoothies and juice drinks to customers in under 30 seconds. When customers order and pay through the app, Octane’s “robotic server” GPS tracks a customer so that production coincides with their arrival.

- Advertisement -

Octane Coffee partners with Milwaukee-based Stone Creek Coffee for all of its coffee products, as well as Pilcrow Cold Brew and Healthy Roots Juices.

Founded by Adrian Deasy, Octane Coffee opened its first location in 2023 at W229 N1400 Westwood Drive in Pewaukee.

In addition to the company’s flagship Pewaukee location, Octane Coffee has unveiled plans for a kiosk along Layton Avenue near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and at 19555 W. Bluemound Road in the Town of Brookfield.

- Advertisement -

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Summer flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Unlock all of BizTimes for just $7 / month

Summer flash sale! Unlock all of BizTimes for just $7 / month

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.