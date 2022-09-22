Milwaukee | Founded: 1951 Industry: Commercial truck sales and service Employees: 535 Kriete Truck Centers is an exclusive provider of Mack, Volvo, Hino and Autocar commercial trucks in Wisconsin. The company sells and supports several…

Milwaukee | Founded: 1951 Industry: Commercial truck sales and service Employees: 535

Kriete Truck Centers is an exclusive provider of Mack, Volvo, Hino and Autocar commercial trucks in Wisconsin. The company sells and supports several lines of equipment, including Palfinger, Cross Country Manufacturing, Serco, Barko, Kesla, Putzmeister and Great Lakes trailers. Kriete provides full-service body shops, service facilities, wholesale and retail parts distribution, truck leasing and rental, and financing to the commercial truck market. It also offers its own proprietary line of aftermarket parts labeled KAMP.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

A. David Kriete, president and chief executive officer: “Our people, our team. I mention as often as possible to our team that we are called to be stewards, at home but also in our professional lives. I sincerely believe that this concept resonates genuinely with everyone on the leadership team. As such, we’re always finding ways to help the next person internally service the next customer or prospect externally and support our business partners, both internally and externally. The mindset of stewardship has shaped the way we operate.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“Continued pursuit of sustainable, strategic acquisitions is always at the forefront of our minds. I will continue to relentlessly pursue those opportunities. In addition, growth within our existing footprint is fundamental to the operations and sales teams. Our leadership team has a few succession plans that need to be shored up and that will pave the way for the next generation of leadership at Kriete.”