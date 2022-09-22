Muskego | Founded: 2011

Industry: Technology

Approyo provides full SAP service technology with extensive capabilities in hosting and managed services, upgrades and migrations, running any SAP supported core functionality.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Christopher Carter, chief executive officer: “When I look at the last three years, we see several global issues that come forward. SAP is in the largest upgrade cycle in their history to all of their customers. Next, you have a global pandemic and staff issues, where with clients needing a critical solution run flawlessly, Approyo is one of a very limited number of companies able to support a global landscape, migrate it to any cloud and support it 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“Approyo is growing with new team members and clients, but Approyo is also looking at additional competitors to acquire in the year ahead. We feel, with our strategy and our strength in our core fundamentals, that we are in a perfect position for growth.”