Lakeland Supply Inc.

Pewaukee | Founded: 1984 Industry: Packaging manufacturing and distribution

Lakeland Supply produces and distributes a full line of packaging supplies, janitorial products, paper products and industrial facility supplies.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Vince Schmidt, president: “Culture was our key. We hire to our culture, and our team has continued to rise to every challenge even when times were tough. Lakeland also invested in more inventory and continued to hire when others were not.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Potential customers not looking for better options and solutions when it comes to packaging solutions and supplies.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“We will continue to adjust and change to market conditions and the business environment while continuing to hire successful people who support our mission and culture so they can help us to leave everyone we meet better than they were before.”