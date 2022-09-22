Milwaukee | Founded: 1908 Industry: Architecture Kahler Slater specializes in architecture, interior design, strategic advisory and environmental branding for the civic and cultural, health care, higher education, corporate workplace, residential, hospitality, and wellness sectors. How…

Milwaukee | Founded: 1908 Industry: Architecture

Kahler Slater specializes in architecture, interior design, strategic advisory and environmental branding for the civic and cultural, health care, higher education, corporate workplace, residential, hospitality, and wellness sectors.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Al Krueger and Glenn Roby, co-chief executive officers: “Since our firm’s beginning in 1908, Kahler Slater has embraced resiliency. We see design as a tool to help both our clients and our firm solve challenges. The challenges of the last few years have encouraged us to rethink our approach to our operations, marketing, business development and client relationships. We recognized the need to continue to develop new and effective ways to collaborate, communicate and design, both virtually and in person. We adopted new technology to quickly share ideas and collaborate seamlessly during the design process as well as collect data and monitor market trends.”

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

“… As a services firm, our people are paramount to our success. We sharpened our focus on the support, growth and retention of our staff. In 2020, we made the strategic decision to relocate our Milwaukee headquarters. We saw the opportunity to lead the discussion around the future of the workplace by using ourselves as a pioneer in rethinking how we work. As we were determining our own space needs, we found our story resonated with businesses across many sectors. Our market experts created new tools and processes that add transparency to the difficult decisions many businesses and organizations are facing.”