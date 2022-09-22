Kahler Slater

2022 Future 50 Winner

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Tracie Parent, Glenn Roby and Al Krueger
Tracie Parent, Glenn Roby and Al Krueger
Milwaukee  |  Founded: 1908 Industry: Architecture Kahler Slater specializes in architecture, interior design, strategic advisory and environmental branding for the civic and cultural, health care, higher education, corporate workplace, residential, hospitality, and wellness sectors. How…

Want to Read More?

We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate.

Become an Insider Now

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display