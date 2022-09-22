Menomonee Falls | Founded: 2014 Industry: Paving/Contracting Employees: 81 Johnson and Sons Paving Co. offers a full range of asphalt and concrete construction services for customers in Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Dane,…

Menomonee Falls | Founded: 2014 Industry: Paving/Contracting Employees: 81

Johnson and Sons Paving Co. offers a full range of asphalt and concrete construction services for customers in Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Dane, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties and surrounding areas.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Jason Johnson, president and owner: “Largely, our dedication to honest, ethical customer service has been the biggest factor in our rapid growth since we started. We believe in being transparent throughout our paving process, from quote through completion. We begin by understanding our customers’ needs and then creating a few paving options to help them meet their needs and budget. Next, we hire pavers and operators through a union to ensure our team is made of the very best. Finally, we give our customers the tools and knowledge to maintain the health of their pavement for years to come to help limit their spending on overall maintenance and replacement. We’ve also opened our own crushed stone and asphalt plants to control quality from the very start. By being able to source our materials directly from our own plants, we not only control the quality, but can also offer fair prices even while others are negatively impacted by shortages and supply chain issues.”