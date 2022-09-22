Glendale | Founded: 1955

Industry: Construction

Munson Inc. is a paving and fencing company serving commercial and residential customers in the greater Milwaukee area. It specializes in projects ranging from driveways to large parking lots, industrial chain link fences to decorative wrought iron-style fencing as well as tennis courts and running tracks.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Robert Fetherston, president: “Openness to new ideas, bringing on business development, retaining employees and continuing to hire outstanding people who share in our values and mission. And increased demand for our products and services due to pent-up demand and the need to work with a reliable partner.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Establishment of remote working to accommodate the flexibility our employees need while keeping our commitments to our clients. Educating our customers upfront about supply chain issues and force majeure pricing was very important, especially with our steel products.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“We treat everyone as family. We are with each other more than with our own families, so it’s important to cultivate and maintain strong bonds by helping and respecting each other and having each other’s best interests at heart.”