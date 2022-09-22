Hartland | Founded: 1978

Industry: Insurance

Vizance provides risk management, business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance and financial service solutions to companies, families and individuals throughout the Midwest. The firm designs and implements a full range of insurance, claims management, wellness and financial service solutions that protect the financial security of businesses and families.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Jeff Cardenas, president: “The insurance industry has seen a lot of consolidation, and our fierce commitment to independence has resulted in some incredible partnerships with like-minded insurance agencies that seek positive workplace cultures, substantial organic growth and enhanced resources for clients. Many of our competitors have chosen a different path and have joined private equity firms or national brokerages. But for us, being part of a great journey with great people is meaningful and rewarding. We have discovered that associates are attracted to workplaces that are family-focused and associate-centric, and our exclusive shareholder program is a differentiator. Our clients also tell us that they appreciate working with a locally owned agency that reinvests dollars back into the local community.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“As a growing company, we constantly hire new associates, and we first need to overcome the tendency for insurance to not be top of mind for many job seekers. The majority of insurance professionals did not originally plan to join the industry but eventually found their way into an industry with limitless potential.”