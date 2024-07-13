The latest updates from the RNC

BizTimes Milwaukee will provide extensive coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention, to be held July 15-18 in Milwaukee. Check back here throughout the week for the latest updates of this historic event.

July 12

A New York Times report, featuring a photo of the downtown Milwaukee skyline and based on interviews with more than two dozen residents of the Milwaukee area, takes a look at “How a largely Democratic Milwaukee is feeling about welcoming thousands of Republicans.”

- Advertisement -

“Some voters in the city, which is heavily Democratic, described the convention as an exciting and long-awaited chance to showcase Milwaukee to the rest of the country. Others called the gathering a terrible idea that would disrupt daily life and, they suspected, do little to help the local economy.”

In addition, a Bloomberg report examines how Milwaukee is getting ready for the RNC.

- Advertisement -

– Andrew Weiland

July 11

The MKE 2024 Host Committee announced Thursday it has raised more than $85 million for the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, far surpassing its initial goal of $68 million.

- Advertisement -

The total represents a record amount raised by any host committee for a Republican convention in history, according to a news release.

– Maredithe Meyer

July 9

A vacant Brewers Hill neighborhood warehouse is slated to be used for a five-night, after-hours party related to the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Tennessee-based Declan Weir Productions (DWP), an event management company, filed a permit with the City of Milwaukee for the property at 1929 N. Buffum St., which is a vacant industrial building built in 1913.

– Hunter Turpin

July 8

The Republican National Committee and its local Host Committee have released a “master calendar” of events taking place the week of the RNC.

Some notable Milwaukee venues, such as The Pfister Hotel, Harley-Davidson Museum and Bradley Symphony Center, are slated to host some notable groups, such as conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation and the European Union.

– Hunter Turpin

July 2

The build-out project includes the construction and installation of media risers, special seating, the central podium and electric lines to facilitate audio-visual equipment.

– Hunter Turpin

June 28

American Family Field has been booked for an event hosted by the Republican National Committee’s southern region, which covers 14 states in the southeastern part of the U.S. Between that group of state parties and other delegates from across the country, the event is expected to draw “several thousand people,” said John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama GOP and vice chair of the party’s southern region.

– Maredithe Meyer

CNN and Politico will base their 2024 Republican National Convention out of Turner Hall, turning the iconic Milwaukee venue into the “CNN | Politico Grill.”

– Hunter Turpin

June 25

Fox News will take over Deer District event venue Gather for coverage of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

– Maredithe Meyer

The “Red, White and Brew” party will feature Wisconsin food and drinks as well as a performance by country music artist Trace Adkins.

– Maredithe Meyer

June 21

Taking place July 15-18 in downtown Milwaukee, the RNC will be one of the largest and highest-profile events the city has ever hosted at a time when the state of American politics seems more divided than ever – and the eyes of the world are watching. Politics aside, local leaders who helped lure the RNC here – including Mayor Cavalier Johnson – have touted the event as a huge boost for the city’s economy and notoriety. And over the past two years, RNC organizers have emphasized their efforts to channel convention-related business to Milwaukee- and Wisconsin-based companies. This special report previews some of the business-related, non-political aspects of the convention – and what to expect during its four-day run – and profiles some of the local businesses that are capitalizing on the occasion. Also included is an analysis by BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland examining the high stakes of such a high-profile event for the city of Milwaukee.