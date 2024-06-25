Details unveiled for RNC welcome party at Summerfest grounds

The upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will kick off with a welcome party for delegates and guests on Sunday, July 14, at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The “Red, White and Brew” party will feature Wisconsin food and drinks as well as a performance by country music artist Trace Adkins, according to a news release Tuesday.

The event is being hosted by the nonprofit and nonpartisan MKE 2024 Host Committee, in partnership with a group of local business leaders, including Anne Zizzo, founder and CEO of Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing; Omar Shaikh, owner of Carnevor and developer of the 3rd Street Market Hall and Jim Kanter, chief commercial officer of Central Standard Craft Distillery.

They are co-chairs of the 414 Council, a newly formed group of Milwaukee-area individuals, organizations and businesses that have committed to financially supporting the RNC’s official welcome party — an opportunity they see to help promote Milwaukee and the community during the four-day, high-profile event.

“The welcome party will be a shining moment for Milwaukee that will capture the attention of all attendees, including the global media,” Zizzo said in a statement. “We want to make the most of this opportunity to showcase that Milwaukee is an amazing place to be, and a world-class city that everyone should visit. I encourage other local business leaders to join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate everything we love about our city.”

The “Red, White and Brew” welcome party is open to convention delegates and partner organizations.

“Local business leaders have embraced this convention for what it means for Milwaukee, and we’re excited to feature the 414 Council at the official convention welcome party,” said Alison Prange, chief operating officer of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. “Our goal as the Host Committee is to showcase our city to the world this summer, and with the help of our supporting partners, we know that this will be a world-class party.”

Those interested in joining the 414 Council can reach out to info@mke2024host.org.

The 2024 RNC, taking place July 15-18, is expected to draw roughly 50,000 visitors — including 15,000 members of the national and international media — to downtown Milwaukee and generate more than $200 million in economic impact. For more on the event and its anticipated impact on the local business community, check out our latest BizTimes Milwaukee cover story here.

Security measures for the week of the convention, including Sunday’s “Red, White and Brew” party, were announced recently by the U.S. Secret Service, which is in charge of planning, coordinating and implementing security and public safety for the RNC as designated National Special Security Event.

The map below shows the security zone for the welcome party at Henry Maier Park, including restricted areas for vehicle traffic (shaded yellow), pedestrians (shaded red) and maritime traffic (lined red) as well as street closures, including I-794. These restrictions will be in effect from 5 a.m. on July 14 to midnight on July 15.