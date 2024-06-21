Secret Service releases official security plan for 2024 RNC

The U.S. Secret Service on Friday unveiled its comprehensive public safety and security plan for the 2024 Republican National Convention, set to take place July 15-18 in downtown Milwaukee. The plan’s most visible and impactful measure is the multi-layer secure perimeter surrounding the convention complex, which includes Fiserv Forum, the Panther Arena and the Baird Center as the main venues. The public should expect temporary street closures in downtown Milwaukee to begin July 11 on an intermittent basis. Official road closures will begin on July 14 and remain through 1 a.m. on July 19. A complete overview of street closures is available on the City of Milwaukee’s RNC website. - Advertisement - The map below shows the areas that will be impacted by an outer “vehicle screening perimeter” (shaded in yellow) and a higher security “pedestrian restricted perimeter” (shaded in red). There will also be maritime restrictions on the Milwaukee River (lined in red). Commercial and recreational vessel traffic will not be permitted on the river between Cherry Street and Michigan Street from July 14 through the early morning of July 19. Road bridges will remain down. Vehicle Screening Perimeter (goes into effect July 15 at 2 a.m.) - Advertisement -

Residences and businesses inside the Vehicle Screening Perimeter will be accessible to the public. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to freely enter the Vehicle Screening Perimeter from any area. Vehicles will be permitted to enter the Vehicle Screening Perimeter, though they must enter through a vehicle screening point (marked as black circles on the map), according to a Secret Service press release. Ride-share and food delivery services can access this perimeter through a vehicle screening point. Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter (goes into effect July 14 at 6 p.m.)

The Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter will be accessible only to credentialed or ticketed individuals, such as convention attendees or volunteers. Pedestrians must enter through one of the pedestrian checkpoints, which will be marked on an attendee-specific map distributed to credentialed individuals. Personal vehicles, bicycles, small scooters, ride-share and food delivery services will not be permitted in the Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter. Neither will weapons, including fire arms. - Advertisement - Businesses within this high-security inner perimeter will not be accessible to the general public during the convention’s four days and have instead been “reserved for exclusive use by convention attendees and volunteers,” said Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, Secret Service RNC coordinator. The 550 Ultra Lofts, at 550 W. Juneau Ave., is the only residential building impacted by the inner security perimeter. Residents of the building will be able to access their homes and parking stalls through a pedestrian gate at the northeast corner of 6th Street and McKinley Street. Security zone for kick-off party at Henry Maier Festival Park (in effect July 14, 5 a.m. to midnight)

The RNC will host a kick-off event at Henry Maier Festival Park on July 14, the day before the convention’s official start. The map below shows the restricted areas for vehicle traffic (shaded yellow), pedestrians (shaded red) and maritime traffic (lined red) as well as street closures, including I-794.