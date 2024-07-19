Speaking at the RNC on its final night, Diane Hendricks says businesses need Trump

Billionaire Wisconsin businesswoman Diane Hendricks
spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention Thursday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, sharing her story of success and voicing her support for former President Donald Trump.
Hendricks co-founded ABC Supply
, a Beloit-based construction materials company, in 1982. She is also a real estate manager and developer; that work is funneled through Hendricks Holding Co.
Fitting with many of the night's speeches, Hendricks spoke to themes of family and the economy.
"(Growing up on a Wisconsin dairy farm,) I dreamed of moving to the city and wearing a blue suit, but at the age of 17, I became pregnant," Hendricks said. "That was not part of my plan, but I truly believe that every life is a sacred gift from God."
Hendricks founded ABC Supply with her husband Ken Hendricks, who passed away in 2007 after falling from the couple’s roof. Hendricks said the firm has quadrupled in size since then to 22,000 employees and is the largest roofing distributor in the country.
"What's even more important is we are creating these jobs right here in the United States of America," she added.
"To all of you aspiring entrepreneurs out there, if I can make it, you can too," Hendricks said. "My success story as a teenaged mom without a college degree was only possible because I was so blessed to be born in the United States of America, but today the American dream is under threat."
Citing inflation, regulations and interest rates, Hendricks said the Biden administration has created a more challenging environment for businesses.
"We need a builder back in the White House," she said.
At the conclusion of her 5-minute speech, the Wisconsin delegation waved their cheesehead hats as Hendricks was the only Wisconsin speaker on the night's lineup.
Hendricks ranked #1 on Forbes magazine's 2024 America's Richest Self-Made Women list, with an estimated net worth of $20.9 billion. She was listed on the RNC's speaking lineup as an "everyday American."
Hendricks is a major contributor to the campaigns of Republican politicians in the state, serving as former Gov. Scott Walker’s biggest donor the year he faced a recall. She also reportedly gave over $5 million in 2016 to a super PAC that opposed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and supported Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson.
[caption id="attachment_593831" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]
Diane Hendricks walks on stage at the 2024 RNC.[/caption]