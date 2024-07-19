Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Government & Politics

Speaking at the RNC on its final night, Diane Hendricks says businesses need Trump

Billionaire shares her entrepreneurial story

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Diane Hendricks at the podium at the 2024 RNC.
Learn more about:
ABC SupplyHendricks Commercial PropertiesDiane Hendricks
Last updated

Billionaire Wisconsin businesswoman Diane Hendricks spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention Thursday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, sharing her story of success and voicing her support for former President Donald Trump. Hendricks co-founded ABC Supply, a Beloit-based construction materials company, in 1982. She is also a real estate manager and developer; that work

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Get the Latest Updates on the RNC in Milwaukee