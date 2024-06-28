CNN, Politico taking over Turner Hall for Republican National Convention

CNN and Politico will base their 2024 Republican National Convention
out of Turner Hall, turning the iconic Milwaukee venue into the "CNN | Politico Grill."
Production Plus Technologies Inc., an event production company based in Burr Ridge, Illinois, applied Thursday for a permit to install a neon sign at the building's entrance, located at 1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., just across the street from Fiserv Forum, the RNC's main venue. That job is expected to cost $55,000, the permit shows.
Documents submitted to the City of Milwaukee earlier this year, all marked "confidential," show additional plans to outfit Turner Hall for the event. Those documents were prepared by New York-based Civic Entertainment Group.
In addition to the sign above the entrance, plans call for a neon sign on the building's north side, as well as a banner on the building's south wall, though the banner is marked as "pending budget and approvals." The building's windows will be covered with an adhesive vinyl decorated with graphics.
The city's Historic Preservation Committee approved the plans on Wednesday, city records show.
CNN was set to use the venue for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, but backed out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turner Hall is managed by Pabst Theater Group
, which manages several venues across the city including The Pabst Theater, The Riverside Theater and recently-opened Vivarium, among others.
Options for a banner on Turner Hall's south wall. Image from Civic Entertainment Group / City of Milwaukee[/caption]
Fox News will take over Deer District event venue Gather
for their coverage of the event, to take place July 15-18. In addition to its setup at Gather, it’s been reported that Fox will broadcast the RNC from a booth inside Fiserv Forum.
Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” — will also produce a full week of shows
from Milwaukee during the RNC, broadcasting from the Marcus Performing Arts Center on North Water Street.