“The Daily Show” to broadcast from Marcus Center during RNC

Comedy Central’s hit late-night TV series “The Daily Show” will set up shop at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in downtown Milwaukee during the 2024 Republican National Convention, taking place July 15-18.

Jon Stewart will be in Milwaukee to host a live broadcast of the show from the Marcus Center on Thursday, July 18, following the convention’s final night of programming. The show will be recorded at the Marcus Center on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Daily Show news team sharing hosting duties those nights, according to a news release.

Tickets for all four nights can be requested free of charge here. Guests and additional information will be announced at a later date.

- Advertisement -

“The Daily Show” is doing a full week of shows in Milwaukee during the RNC and Chicago during the 2024 Democratic National Convention (August 19-22) as part of its legacy on-the-ground election coverage, “Indecision 2024.”