Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Government & Politics

“The Daily Show” to broadcast from Marcus Center during RNC

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
The Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N Water St. in downtown Milwaukee.
Learn more about:
2024 RNCMarcus Center for the Performing Arts
Last updated

Comedy Central’s hit late-night TV series “The Daily Show” will set up shop at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in downtown Milwaukee during the 2024 Republican National Convention, taking place July 15-18.

Jon Stewart will be in Milwaukee to host a live broadcast of the show from the Marcus Center on Thursday, July 18, following the convention’s final night of programming. The show will be recorded at the Marcus Center on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Daily Show news team sharing hosting duties those nights, according to a news release.

Tickets for all four nights can be requested free of charge here. Guests and additional information will be announced at a later date.

- Advertisement -

“The Daily Show” is doing a full week of shows in Milwaukee during the RNC and Chicago during the 2024 Democratic National Convention (August 19-22) as part of its legacy on-the-ground election coverage, “Indecision 2024.”

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee