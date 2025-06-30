Stella & Chewy’s names new CEO

[caption id="attachment_615661" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Jay Thompson, CEO, Stella & Chewy's. Submitted image.[/caption]
Oak Creek-based Stella & Chewy’s
, a manufacturer of pet food products that use raw and natural ingredients, announced Monday the appointment of Jay Thompson
as the company’s newest CEO.
Stella & Chewy’s founder Marie Moody
has been serving as interim CEO
since 2024, filling a space vacated by former CEO Marc Hill
.
Hill, who had worked at Stella & Chewy’s since 2017, left the company in 2024
to become managing director of portfolio development for Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital
.
Thompson was most recently chief financial officer at Bakersfield, California-based Generous Brands
. Earlier in his career he was CFO for Greek yogurt company Chobani
. He also held several leadership positions at PepsiCo
.
Thompson assumed the role of CFO of Stella & Chewy's in February, according to his LinkedIn page.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jay Thompson to the Stella & Chewy's family," said Ken Fox
, chairman of the board. "Jay's impressive background in building and scaling beloved consumer brands aligns perfectly with our mission to help pet parents feed their dogs and cats better so their pets live happier, healthier lives. His leadership will be instrumental as we enter our next chapter of growth."
"Stella & Chewy's represents a unique opportunity to lead a brand that has set the standard for quality and innovation in the pet food industry," said Thompson. "Together, we can make a meaningful difference in improving the health and nutrition of pets everywhere. I'm excited to partner with this talented team to build on the company's strong foundation, drive strategic growth, and deliver exceptional products that help pets thrive."
