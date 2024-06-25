See renderings: Fox News taking over Deer District space for RNC coverage

Fox News will take over Deer District event venue Gather for coverage of the upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention
, taking place July 15-18 in downtown Milwaukee.
The network on Tuesday applied for a permit to install interior and exterior signage at the space, located above Good City Brewing at 333 W. Juneau Ave. Renderings show various signage for the network's primetime "Democracy 24" programming adorning the venue's north- and west-facing windows and balconies.
[gallery size="large" columns="2" ids="592525,592524"]
West Allis-based Amplify Graphics & Branding
has been contracted for the $80,000 project, according to documents filed with the city.
Fox used the same venue last year as broadcast space for its coverage of the first presidential primary debate, held at Fiserv Forum in August
.
In addition to its setup at Gather, it's been reported that Fox will broadcast the RNC from a booth inside Fiserv Forum, the convention's main venue.
As part of its RNC coverage, Fox's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!" will be broadcast live from Deer District, according to a news release Tuesday. Host Greg Gutfeld, panelist Kat Timpf and three guests will be joined by a live studio audience each night of the convention following the network's primetime coverage.
Just a couple blocks south of Gather, another late-night show -- Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” -- will also produce a full week of shows
from Milwaukee during the RNC, broadcasting from the Marcus Performing Arts Center on North Water Street.