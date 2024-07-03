See photos: Fiserv Forum transforms for RNC

It’s about two weeks until downtown Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum becomes the center of the political world, and construction crews have been at work for about a month to prepare the 714,000-square-foot facility.

Fiserv Forum will serve as the main venue for the 2024 Republican National Convention July 15 through July 18.

The build-out project includes the construction and installation of media risers, special seating, the central podium and electric lines to facilitate audio-visual equipment.

- Advertisement -

Janesville-based JP Cullen, Menomonee Falls-based Staff Electric, Milwaukee-based Bliffert Lumber & Hardware and Pewaukee-based Klein-Dickert Milwaukee are four of the local firms brought on by the RNC’s Dallas-based general contractor Freeman.

Specifically, JP Cullen has been contracted to assist with the temporary renovations and alterations at Fiserv Forum as well as restoring the arena back to its normal format once the convention is over. Staff Electric is involved with setting up distribution of electrical power throughout Fiserv Forum.

Build-out of the convention complex is being carried out largely by workers represented by labor unions, including the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, crews were also working to set up media booths for local, national and international media outlets, such as WISN-TV Channel 12, Fox News and the BBC.