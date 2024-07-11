2024 RNC host committee exceeds fundraising goal

The MKE 2024 Host Committee announced Thursday it has raised more than $85 million for the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, far surpassing its initial goal of $68 million.

The total represents a record amount raised by any host committee for a Republican convention in history, according to a news release.

Funds raised by the nonprofit-nonpartisan host committee are used to produce the four-day event, including facility rentals, build-out of the convention complex, transportation, parking lot rentals, accommodations for volunteers and other large contract expenses.

“The outpouring of support for this convention has been bigger than I ever imagined, and I’m proud of the work that the Host Committee did to reach this historic milestone,” said Reince Priebus, chairman of the MKE 2024 Host Committee.

Priebus noted Wisconsin-based organizations have played “an integral role” in the host committee’s fundraising efforts: “… they know that this convention is a great way to put Milwaukee on the map. This is money that is going to be injected into our community to help throw this event.”

Taking place July 15-18, the 2024 RNC is expected to draw roughly 50,000 people to downtown Milwaukee and generate $200 million in economic impact, according to Visit Milwaukee.

“We can’t wait to be in Wisconsin and are grateful for the Host Committee’s record-breaking work,” said Michael Whatley, chairman of the Republican National Committee. “Our delegates are going to travel from all over the country to experience Milwaukee, and we’re excited to see the very best of the Badger State.”