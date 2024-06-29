American Family Field to host massive RNC delegation event

While Fiserv Forum will play a central role in the upcomingas the convention's primary venue, Milwaukee's other professional sports stadium will also see some activity during the four-day event, taking place July 15-18. American Family Field has been booked for an event hosted by the Republican National Committee's southern region, which covers 14 states in the southeastern part of the U.S. Between that group of state parties and other delegates from across the country, the event is expected to draw "several thousand people," said John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama GOP and vice chair of the party's southern region. The event will feature live entertainment from "nationally recognized performers" as well as speeches from conservative figures, said Wahl. There will also be a spread of southern-style foods and Milwaukee classics. "This event has been in the works for months," Wahl told BizTimes on Friday. "When we looked over the possible venues in Milwaukee, it was obvious that the biggest and the best was American Family Field." Wahl got a taste of the ballpark's event experience last year while in town for the RNC’s summer meeting. He attended a gathering held in a private suite during a Brewers game. "It's hard not to be impressed with that stadium, a state-of-the-art, beautiful venue, and you cannot get better than the name American Family Field. It really goes to the heart of what the Republican party represents: faith, family and freedom," he said. RNC organizers have said there will be "hundreds" of ancillary events taking place in and around the city during convention week. Venues that are known to be hosting some of these events include theand the Milwaukee County Historical Society building. Other venues have been booked by major media organizations for convention coverage, includingand