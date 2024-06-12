Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Lakefront Brewery will host five state GOP delegations during RNC

Two more delegation bookings are in the works

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St. Image courtesy of Lakefront Brewery.
Learn more about:
Lakefront BreweryRuss Klisch
Last updated

Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee will play a large part in the upcoming Republican National Convention, to be held July 15 to July 18, as the business plans to host at least five state GOP delegations. The company is still awaiting the possibility of additional bookings. “We might have a couple more, but deposits haven’t come

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee