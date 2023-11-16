RNC host committee launches directory of local vendors available for convention business

Groups visiting Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention next summer now have a convenient way of browsing and connecting directly with local providers of everything from audiovisual and transportation services to event venues and caterers.

The convention’s local host committee on Thursday announced the launch of an online directory of nearly 700 local businesses available to work with convention goers and other guests affiliated with the massive four-day event, taking place July 15-18. You can check out the vendor directory here.

For RNC-related groups, the directory is meant to be a one-stop shop, featuring a search function, category filters as well as details and contact info for each business. For the 664 vendors that registered to be included, the directory is an opportunity to get in front prospective RNC-related clients and to cash in on the upwards of $250 million economic impact expected from the 2024 RNC, which will bring more than 45,000 visitors to Milwaukee.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan MKE 2024 Host Committee created the tool as part of its charge to ensure the local economy benefits from the major political event and, according to its website, to “fully showcase the vibrant, energetic, world-class city that is Milwaukee, Wisconsin.”

The group spent the past several months encouraging businesses to register to be part of the directory through its Vendor Connection portal. In August, it hosted a Convention Partner Fair, in which 300 local businesses exhibited their services and products to delegates, state party representatives, donors and national media who were in town for the first presidential primary debate.

“The 2024 Republican National Convention is a fantastic opportunity for the entire city to put its best foot forward in serving as hosts to tens of thousands of guests from around the country. We know that Milwaukee stands ready to be a good host,” said Alison Prange, chief operating officer of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. “Our goal is to bridge the gaps between the local business community and the guests that plan to visit the city. The Vendor Directory is yet another tool aimed at aiding Milwaukee businesses who want to do work around the convention.”