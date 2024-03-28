Café Corazón celebrates 15 years in the heart of Riverwest

Café Corazón is proudly celebrating 15 years in the heart of Riverwest. Our family-owned and operated restaurant, was established in 2009, as a mom-and-pop taqueria. We embarked on our journey with a hybrid menu sourced locally and designed to satisfy both meat and plant-based diners.

We have since expanded our menu and grown to three locations with Bay View opening in 2015 and Brown Deer in 2022. We also provide catering for private and corporate events.

Our growth has been fueled by the dedication and passion of employees who embody Corazón’s core values. Our team comprises resilient, compassionate, and creative individuals. We all are committed to delighting customers with homemade meals, while championing sustainable practices in the industry. We foster a company culture centered on inclusivity and wellness.

Ingredient sourcing has been a priority from our inception. We began by cultivating our own produce and sourcing beef from the family farm, and later established an urban garden in Riverwest.

Our dedication to environmental stewardship extends to pioneering composting initiatives. In 2023 alone, we composted an impressive 67,373 pounds of organic waste, furthering our commitment to sustainability.

We like to distinguish ourselves as more than an “authentic Mexican” restaurant. Embracing a from scratch, Latin-inspired culinary lifestyle, our vegan/vegetarian menu underscores our commitment to inclusivity and sustainability. Our innovative offerings from the bar and kitchen, including rhubarb margaritas, asparagus and black bean enchiladas, stuffed bell peppers, and garnishes featuring beauty heart radishes, have been sourced from our gardens.

We prioritize transparency in food sourcing, house-made spice blends, gluten free options and the elimination of nuts and soy oils. We go to great lengths to accommodate dietary preferences and restrictions.

The challenges of COVID disrupted our regular events, like raffle prizes, domino tournaments, complimentary Spanish and Latin dance classes, but true to Corazón’s resilient nature, we found a new life in our Tú y Yo Tuesdays. Tú y Yo, which means “You and I”, exemplifies our commitment to the community, as we partner with local nonprofits to help support the great work they are doing. For every taco plate sold on Tuesdays, we donate $1 to our partner of the month. We also share their content on our social media and in-store promotions. Additional specials throughout the week; Happy Hour, Mole Monday, and Vegan Thursday’s have all become favorites.

At Corazón, we aspire to be more than just a workplace: we believe in investing in our team. We offer comprehensive benefits including health, dental, and vision insurance, gym reimbursement, 401K, and ongoing leadership development opportunities. And let’s not forget the legendary employee parties, karaoke, and rock n’ roll shows.

Save the date! Join us on Saturday, November 9, 2024 as we celebrate with a Quinceañera Party in honor of our Riverwest location. Cheers to 15 years and a huge thank you to everyone who has shared in our journey to reach this milestone. Advance tickets already for sale on our website. We hope you celebrate with us!

Café Corazón

3129 N Bremen St.

Milwaukee, WI 53212

corazonmilwaukee.com

414.810.3941