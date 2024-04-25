Local businesses can now apply for vendor space at the RNC’s Convention Fest

Local businesses can now apply to set up shop at Convention Fest, a daytime street festival for the 50,000 people expected to attend the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this summer.

RNC organizers on Thursday announced details about Convention Fest and called on local food, beverage, retail and experience-related businesses to register for booth space. Interested businesses should apply here by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 31.

Convention Fest will take place each day of the convention (July 15-18) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at a yet-to-be-disclosed location within the secured perimeter. The event will feature pop-up booths selling food, drinks and goods as well as live entertainment.

For participating businesses, the festival is a chance to sell products and services to RNC delegates, officials, members of the media and other ticketed guests. Attendance to the festival is free of charge.

“The host committee team has forged strong working relationships with the Milwaukee business community over the last two years,” said Reince Priebus, chairman of the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee. “We could not be more excited about the 2024 Convention Fest serving as another opportunity to work with our local partners to highlight the best of what Wisconsin has to offer while maximizing the convention experience.”