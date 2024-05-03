Logout
Shannon Garrity

Shannon Garrity Appointed SVP of Public Sector Banking for Johnson Financial Group

Johnson Financial Group recently appointed Shannon Garrity as Senior Vice President of Public Sector Banking. In her new leadership role, Shannon will join Peter Speca, SVP of Public Sector Banking, to spearhead the launch and management of the Public Sector Banking Business line. Her primary focus will be to collaborate with public entities, offering expert guidance, strategic partnerships and financial tools to enhance operational efficiency and support their mission. With over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, Shannon brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position.

sgarrity@johnsonfinancialgroup.com
https://www.johnsonfinancialgroup.com/about-us/advisors/642
(414) 220-5076

