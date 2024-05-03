Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Education & Workforce Development

Donor offers $1.5 million matching gift to Alverno College

Opportunity to raise $3 million, comes after college announces pending staff cuts

Cara Spoto
By Cara Spoto
Alverno College
Learn more about:
Alverno CollegeChristy Brown
Last updated

Less than a week after announcing likely staff cuts and program changes amid budget constraints, leaders at Alverno College announced Friday that an anonymous donor has offered a matching grant to the university – pledging to match up $1.5 million in donations made to the college between now and the end of the year. The

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 10TH AND SAVE