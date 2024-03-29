Transforming Milwaukee for 15 years

Fifteen years ago, my brothers James, Jalin, and I sat around our kitchen table talking about starting our own company.

One motivation was to have more free time – that still makes us laugh. Of course, that didn’t happen, but another motivation, to work for ourselves, did. More important to us now, is to work for our community.

Jalin Phelps is VP of Field Operations, James Phelps is President and I serve as Vice President of Business Development. We started to see the landscape of Milwaukee change. The focus of Milwaukee was shifting more toward downtown and the adjacent areas where we brothers were born and raised.

JCP has many projects to speak of with pride – the Fiserv Forum, Bader Philanthropies, Pete’s Fruit Market, the Moderne, Milwaukee Medical College and ThriveOn King, to name a few.

Right now, we are working on Howard Fuller High School, and a $20 million addition that we did for the Outreach Community Health Care, which will provide expanded and much needed care in the community.

Outreach Community Health Care will have dental and mental health services.

“It’s important to recognize the fact that that this place has a dental, it has mental health services. So it’s kind of the full package, ” Jalin said. In addition to help growing Milwaukee, JCP Construction also wants to grow great talent.

“We strive to serve our group of diverse and growing clients, and as a result, build a tremendous impact in our community,” said James.

While obviously growth is at the core of the JCP mission, it can also be its greatest challenge.

Because we’ve consistently grown, I think the challenges we’ve found is just right-fitting the opportunities and the talent.”

JCP Construction

1849 N. MLK Drive, Suite 200

Milwaukee, WI 53212

jcp-construction.com

414.372.7300