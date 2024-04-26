Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Report: Metro Milwaukee apartment rents up 15.5% since 2020

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Gallatin Apartments in Wauwatosa. Image from Google Maps
Learn more about:
CBRE
Last updated

The average apartment rental rate in the metro Milwaukee area has risen 15.5% since the first quarter of 2020 to $1,370 in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report from commercial real estate firm CBRE. Apartment rents in the Milwaukee area are up 2.6% year-over-year, according to the report. The metro Milwaukee apartment

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 1ST AND SAVE