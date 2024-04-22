Another report ranks Milwaukee’s apartment market among the nation’s ‘most competitive’

Another national report has ranked the metro Milwaukee apartment market as one of the nation’s “most competitive.”
According to a report from Forbes
, Milwaukee has the nation’s fifth most competitive rental market.
“Rental prices are on the rise in the Milwaukee metro area, pushing up competition,” the report states.
The Milwaukee metro area and the Boston metro area had the highest single-year increase in average apartment rental prices, rising $200, according to the report.
The Milwaukee area’s apartment vacancy rate is at 3.7%, down from 7.6% a year ago, according to the report.
Only the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News area; New York metro area; Worcester, Massachusetts metro area and Honolulu metro area were ranked as having more competitive apartment markets than the Milwaukee area.
The Forbes report comes after Milwaukee’s apartment market was ranked the second-most competitive in the nation
, according to a March report from Santa Barbara, California-based RentCafe.