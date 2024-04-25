Celebrating 5 years as your community flooring partner

As FLOOR360 celebrates 5 years at their Milwaukee location it’s worth noting all that’s been accomplished with a talented team taking the lead.

The team consists of sales and design consultants, commercial sales, residential and commercial project managers, warehouse and delivery teams, an in-house carpet fabricator, and installers.

Commercial Flooring

The commercial flooring team has completed unique projects like the Hotel Verdant in Racine, the Grand Geneva Resort renovation, senior living facilities such as The Woods A Great Life Community in Greenfield, and many restaurant projects like DanDan.

These projects required a team effort in sourcing unique materials, ordering and delivering them on site and on time to specification.

FLOOR360 project managers go above and beyond the call to coordinate installation and product delivery teams who ensure adherence to design, timeline, and budgetary goals.

Residential Flooring

The residential team has built meaningful relationships with builders, remodelers, and interior designers that have resulted in some truly stunning FLOOR360 contributions to Milwaukee-area homes.

With the help of installation talent who are true artisans in what they do, this team has helped homeowners, remodelers, and builders elevate their projects with unique flooring and tile selections.

Future of Flooring

FLOOR360 continues to install more floors in more new Wisconsin homes than any other flooring company with the residential team taking the lead. As new residential housing and commercial buildings grow in Wisconsin, FLOOR360 intends to grow right along with it. We intend to maintain and expand a core team that can create specialty custom home features to meet the demands of home interior design trends. Our pricing and sourcing capabilities with infrastructure support will continue to meet the needs of general contractors and builders alike.

To make new connections and strengthen existing connections, FLOOR360 has joined, supported, and participated in local trade organizations like the American Society of Interior Designers Wisconsin chapter and Milwaukee Builders Association.

We are looking forward to what the future of flooring will bring. We will continue to be a resource for traditional flooring and tile solutions along with the newest offerings from our supplier partners.

Advances in durability, beauty, and sustainable flooring solutions are happening all the time and Milwaukee can depend on FLOOR360’s knowledge and capabilities to help homeowners, builders, remodelers, and commercial builders meet their design goals.