Michigan-based Pace Industries laying off 90 workers at Grafton facility

Novi, Michigan-based Pace Industries
, a full-service aluminum, zinc and magnesium die casting manufacturer, will lay off 90 workers at its Grafton facility, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The Grafton facility, located at 1600 7th
Ave., will experience layoffs due to Pace suffering “a loss of production work,” according to the notice.
The company expects to initially lay off 44 employees, beginning June 15. The remaining employees will be let go in phases. Pace will lay off 25% of its Grafton workforce, according to the notice.