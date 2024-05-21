New French-inspired restaurant planned at The Corners of Brookfield

A new French-inspired restaurant concept, called Margaux, will open on June 1 at The Corners of Brookfield.
The full-service restaurant and bar is the brainchild of local restaurateur Kristyn Eitel, longtime owner of Milwaukee-based hospitality brands Fuel Cafe and BelAir Cantina, which has a location at The Corners.
Inspired by Eitel’s passion for Parisian brasseries, Margaux will pair modern French cuisine with an extensive wine selection, including varietals from France and the West Coast as well as several Champagne and sparkling wine options.
“As we prepare to open Margaux, I find myself reflecting on my 30-plus-year career in the hospitality industry, and I couldn’t be more excited to open these doors and welcome our first guests,” said Eitel. “I’m proud of what this experience has evolved into… Margaux will be a place where you’ll fall in love with dining out all over again.”
Margaux will be Eitel’s first original concept since she acquired ownership of BelAir and Fuel in October 2022 from partners and co-founders Leslie Montemurro and Scott Johnson. As the original partners in BelAir’s parent company Toro Toro Toro Inc., the trio opening the first BelAir Cantina in 2010 on Milwaukee’s East Side and went on to open four other locations in the area (Wauwatosa, Oak Creek, Brookfield and another East Side location on Downer Avenue) and one in Madison. Fuel Cafe originally opened in 1993 in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood and is now located on Fifth Street in Walker’s Point. In addition to BelAir and Fuel, Eitel and operating partner chef Noe Zamora own cocktail bar Finks on the East Side and Hi Hat/Garage on Brady Street.
BelAir was the first dining establishment to join The Corners when it opened in 2017 in the Town of Brookfield. In 2019, the Cali-Mex restaurant added 3,000 square feet to its storefront, centrally located on the mixed-use town center’s Market Square.
“We have had a great relationship with Kristyn and BelAir Cantina, which is a feature of Market Square,” said Robert Gould, chief executive officer of The Corners of Brookfield.
With the addition of Margaux, the restaurant tenant mix on Market Square will be complete, Gould noted.
“Classical French offerings with a stylish modern twist, it will be the perfect complement to Von Maur. Kristyn has a unique understanding of the market and is always fun to work with. Her attention to style and detail on this project, has been remarkable,” he said. “French fare is very ‘now’ with several restaurants opening in Chicago in the last couple of years. That sense of sophistication underlines our growing reputation as a suburban hub.”
Eitel has enlisted a team of notable industry leaders to bring her newest concept to life. They include sommelier Joshua Steiner and executive chef Nick Aprahamian.
Steiner has more than 20 years of experience working in high-end hospitality in southeastern Wisconsin and is known for award-winning wine programs and food and beverage events. Aprahamian is a graduate of Waukesha County Technical College’s culinary management program and cut his teeth cooking in several well-known restaurants in Las Vegas before returning to Milwaukee to serve most recently as chef de cuisine at Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse. He’s also the cousin of local James Beard Award-winning chef Justin Aprahamian.
At Margaux, diners can expect a modern menu with flare that’s not only inspired by classic French cooking technique but infused throughout the entire culinary program, according to a news release Monday.
“The wine program at Margaux compliments our culinary offerings throughout the menu,” said Steiner. “Being a French restaurant, I wanted to provide classic, regional representations that our guests could enjoy with or without our numerous food options.”