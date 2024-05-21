New French-inspired restaurant planned at The Corners of Brookfield

A new French-inspired restaurant concept, called Margaux, will open on June 1 at The Corners of Brookfield.

The full-service restaurant and bar is the brainchild of local restaurateur Kristyn Eitel, longtime owner of Milwaukee-based hospitality brands Fuel Cafe and BelAir Cantina, which has a location at The Corners.

Inspired by Eitel’s passion for Parisian brasseries, Margaux will pair modern French cuisine with an extensive wine selection, including varietals from France and the West Coast as well as several Champagne and sparkling wine options.

“As we prepare to open Margaux, I find myself reflecting on my 30-plus-year career in the hospitality industry, and I couldn’t be more excited to open these doors and welcome our first guests,” said Eitel. “I’m proud of what this experience has evolved into… Margaux will be a place where you’ll fall in love with dining out all over again.”