Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider

This content is part of BizConnect. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Kristin Taormina

Kristin Taormina, Project Development Engineer, joins Mead & Hunt’s EPC Team

Bringing more than 20 years of environmental engineering experience with specialization in wastewater solutions, Kristin develops treatment systems solutions that leverage anaerobic, aerobic, pretreatment, and tertiary treatment to produce high-quality effluent. From feasibility studies to EPC implementation, she assists facilities in determining what is needed to meet permit regulations, hit sustainability targets, address production growth, and update aging infrastructure. Driving growth for Mead & Hunt’s wastewater solutions, Kristin is based in Mead & Hunt’s West Allis office.

Email:
kristin.taormina@meadhunt.com
Website:
https://meadhunt.com/
Phone:
(414) 755-1189

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO IS NEXT WEEK - REGISTER TODAY!

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee