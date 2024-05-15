Kristin Taormina

Bringing more than 20 years of environmental engineering experience with specialization in wastewater solutions, Kristin develops treatment systems solutions that leverage anaerobic, aerobic, pretreatment, and tertiary treatment to produce high-quality effluent. From feasibility studies to EPC implementation, she assists facilities in determining what is needed to meet permit regulations, hit sustainability targets, address production growth, and update aging infrastructure. Driving growth for Mead & Hunt’s wastewater solutions, Kristin is based in Mead & Hunt’s West Allis office.