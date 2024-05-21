F Street seeks $11.6 million in equity for Brown Deer apartment project

Milwaukee-basedhas launched an investment fund for its $37.6 million project in Brown Deer that will remove two underutilized office buildings to make way for 156 apartments. The project site at 4300 W. Brown Deer Road and 8989 N. Deerwood Drive previously was the location of two 1980s office buildings that F Street demolished late last year, and the company is now looking to raise $11.6 million in equity for the apartment development. Project plans call for eight residential buildings with garden-style apartments, which F Street says will help fill a housing niche for those looking for a "manageable living space" without sacrificing the feeling of a single-family home. These apartments are particularly popular due to the shortage of single family homes for sale, according to documents from F Street. The units will vary in size from "junior one bedrooms" at 579 square feet to three-bedroom units as large as 1,626 square feet. A majority of the units will have one and two bedrooms. Junior one bedroom units will rent for just under $1,400 per month, one bedroom units for around $1,850, two bedroom units for about $2,240, and three bedroom units for about $2,670. In total, F Street is anticipating about $3.9 million from rent and other fees, investor documents show. [caption id="attachment_590608" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Tenant amenity space. Rendering from RINKA[/caption] The apartment complex will also include amenities associated with class A apartment developments, such as a clubhouse, dog run and spa, A 1-acre lot at the corner of Brown Deer Road and Deerbrook Trail will be reserved for commercial development. Plans for that building have not yet been released. F Street is eyeing a late summer construction start with units available for pre-leasing in early 2025. F Street is planning to close this funding round at the end of July. Investors could earn 8% preferred return on an investment of $200,000. Investors will be first paid on 8% preferred return accrual; any remaining available dollars will be used to pay down the initial investment, according to investor documents. [caption id="attachment_578422" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]The now demolished office building at 4300 W. Brown Deer Road. Image from LoopNet[/caption]