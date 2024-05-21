Developer buys 150-acre Delafield site for housing project

An affiliate of Pewaukee-based Neumann Cos. purchased about 150 acres in the Town of Delafield as the developer moves ahead with its plan to build 212 housing units on the vacant property. The property, located north of I-94, between Glen Cove Road and Elmhurst Road, was purchased from the Thomas family, which has been trying

An affiliate of Pewaukee-basedpurchased about 150 acres in the Town of Delafield as the developer moves ahead with its plan to build 212 housing units on the vacant property. The property, located north of I-94, between Glen Cove Road and Elmhurst Road, was purchased from the Thomas family, which has been trying to sell it since 2017. The site’s future use had been in contention for years as town and county officials have debated how to develop it and considered several proposals including light industrial, senior housing and multifamily housing. Neumann picked up the property for $6.4 million, according to state records. Neumann is planning to build 155 single-family homes on small, medium and large lots, as well as 56 ranch-style duplex condominium units. Minimum lot sizes for the single-family homes would range from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet, plans show.

Starting prices for the smaller homes and condos would likely be in the low $500,000s, including the house and lot, representatives from Neumann Developments have said in town meetings. Medium-sized homes and lots would probably start in the $600,000s, and the largest homes and lots would start around $750,000.

Amenities including a clubhouse, pool, playground, park and potentially a pickleball court would be available for subdivision residents. Almost half of the site would be preserved as open space, and Neumann would add trails throughout it. Neumann narrowly received approval for the plans in January, over opposition from residents. Upon completion, the development would add an estimated $130 million to the town’s tax base, according to Neumann.