Unleashing the power of AI with 7Rivers: Pioneering the Augmented Enterprise

In an era marked by rapid technological evolution, 7Rivers emerges as a visionary leader, transforming businesses by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics into their core operations.

This innovative approach, known as the “Augmented Enterprise,” is not just a strategic framework but a transformational business model that enhances decision-making and operational efficiency through advanced analytics and automation.

Who is 7Rivers?

7Rivers is an innovative technology services company that helps customers advance their data management practices by adopting modern cloud data warehouse technology, leveraging the emergence of mainstream AI, and creating insights-informed Data-NativeTM applications and intelligent experiences.

We’re a proud partner of Snowflake, a cloud-based data storage and analytics firm, and help clients leverage the Snowflake platform to not only manage their data efficiently and securely, but also to run AI services and LLMs directly within it.

This integration is key to streamlining client operations, enhancing customer engagement across the modern enterprise, and making it easier than ever for businesses to harness the full potential of their data and AI.

A Solution focused organization, our team identifies high-value use cases and creates business solutions that are bigger than just implementing software.

7Rivers guides business-value-focused solutions from the start, with an emphasis on Purposeful Data Movement and Change Management. 7Rivers helps organizations manage operational changes and realign teams, unleashing them to concentrate on higher order, more valuable work.

Unlocking the Augmented Enterprise

Getting from where you are today to a fully modern, Augmented Enterprise can be daunting. A strategy for organizing your thinking, business objectives, and related priorities is needed so that you can move forward confidently with the targets in mind.

7Rivers uses the following summary approach through a set of prescribed workshops to help our customers get started:

We work with you to understand, review and organize your thinking for a more modern approach to your data and applications.

We help you think through your overall business and technology architecture. Our Data-NativeTM Model helps clients think differently about their data, and how it can be leveraged as a force-multiplier, adding greater value to their current offering.

We leverage our Strategic Framework for Business Modernization to help identify and prioritize strategies for delivering on your business objectives with Data and AI.

We work with you to create a written plan that not only captures your business objectives and priorities, but also your Augmented Enterprise objectives along with specific strategies that help to realize those benefits. This includes capturing the operational and technical implications specifically for your business.

